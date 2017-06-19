DPS: Child Died after Head-On Collisi...

DPS: Child Died after Head-On Collision Near La Blanca

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRGV

NEAR LA BLANCA A child critically injured in a head-on collision early Sunday morning has died. DPS troopers said four others, including another child, were also injured in the wreck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Curious Sat Truth101 1
News S.A. woman shares horrific story of 15+ years o... Jun 14 just saying 4
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Jun 12 dreamer 7
Rednecks May 29 unionwonthewar 1
the red door club (Mar '13) May 27 Carmen 52
music (Dec '13) May 19 musico 3
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '17 Myra 47
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,248 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC