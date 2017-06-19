DPS: Child Died after Head-On Collision Near La Blanca
NEAR LA BLANCA A child critically injured in a head-on collision early Sunday morning has died. DPS troopers said four others, including another child, were also injured in the wreck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curious
|Sat
|Truth101
|1
|S.A. woman shares horrific story of 15+ years o...
|Jun 14
|just saying
|4
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|dreamer
|7
|Rednecks
|May 29
|unionwonthewar
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|May 27
|Carmen
|52
|music (Dec '13)
|May 19
|musico
|3
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Myra
|47
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC