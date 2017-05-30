Donna Woman Wins $24K Settlement from Ropa Usada Employer
DONNA A Donna resident represented by Texas RioGrande Legal Aid won a $24,500 settlement from her McAllen used-clothing employer, which illegally paid her under the minimum wage. "I'm very grateful for the settlement," said Adriana Castellanos de Dios, who sought help from TRLA in August 2016.
