Donna Woman Wins $24K Settlement from...

Donna Woman Wins $24K Settlement from Ropa Usada Employer

Friday

DONNA A Donna resident represented by Texas RioGrande Legal Aid won a $24,500 settlement from her McAllen used-clothing employer, which illegally paid her under the minimum wage. "I'm very grateful for the settlement," said Adriana Castellanos de Dios, who sought help from TRLA in August 2016.

