Cybersecurity in Valley getting a boost

Texas Workforce Commissioner Julian Alvarez visited the Mission Center for Education and Economic Development on Thursday to formally announce a $100,000 state grant intended to provide cybersecurity training to Rio Grande Valley residents. "Where before when we would mention Mission, Texas, we would start talking about vacationing, Ruby Reds and things like that, now we are talking about terms like coding-camps, cybersecurity and that's all starting off here," Alvarez said.

