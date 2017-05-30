COMMENTARY: SB 4 and RGV community fears

Bishop Daniel Flores and Sister Norma Pimentel emerge from a meeting with local law enforecment from the around the Rio Grande Valley before a press conference on SB 4 on Thursday May 11, 2017 at the McAllen Convention Center. SAN JUAN,Tx- Bishop Daniel E. Flores,pauses before addressing the congregation during the annual Chrsim Mass Tuesday at April 11,2017 at the Basillica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.