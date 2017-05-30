COMMENTARY: SB 4 and RGV community fears
Bishop Daniel Flores and Sister Norma Pimentel emerge from a meeting with local law enforecment from the around the Rio Grande Valley before a press conference on SB 4 on Thursday May 11, 2017 at the McAllen Convention Center. SAN JUAN,Tx- Bishop Daniel E. Flores,pauses before addressing the congregation during the annual Chrsim Mass Tuesday at April 11,2017 at the Basillica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Fri
|Wtf
|6
|Rednecks
|May 29
|unionwonthewar
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|May 27
|Carmen
|52
|music (Dec '13)
|May 19
|musico
|3
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May 16
|Myra
|47
|Modeling Companies
|May 16
|Catalina
|1
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC