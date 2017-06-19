Cancer Survivor Who Underwent Chemo Goes to Prom With Full Head of Hair
Andrea Sierra Salazar is no stranger to slaying photo shoots. In 2016, the 18-year-old from McAllen, Texas, posed for a gorgeous princess-themed one, complete with a dress fit for - if the movie took place in 2016, of course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Allure.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curious
|Jun 17
|Truth101
|1
|S.A. woman shares horrific story of 15+ years o...
|Jun 14
|just saying
|4
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|dreamer
|7
|Rednecks
|May 29
|unionwonthewar
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|May 27
|Carmen
|52
|music (Dec '13)
|May '17
|musico
|3
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Myra
|47
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC