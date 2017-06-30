Border Patrol agent admits helping st...

Border Patrol agent admits helping stage drug seizures

Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

A U.S. Border Patrol agent in South Texas has pleaded guilty to working with drug traffickers to stage seizures of fake narcotics and redistributing the real cocaine for profit. Eduardo Bazan Jr. faces up to five years in prison for his Friday guilty plea to making a false statement regarding the seizure.

