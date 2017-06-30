Body of Weslaco sailor Noe Hernandez returned to Rio Grande Valley
In a solemn, private ceremony, Hernandez' body arrived at McAllen Miller International Airport aboard a commercial aircraft where he was transferred to a hearse and taken to an unknown location, escorted by a contingent from the McAllen Police Department. It's been two weeks since Hernandez and six of his fellow sailors were killed when a U.S. Navy destroyer collided with a cargo ship off the coast of Japan.
