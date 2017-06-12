Arrest report

Justino Torres IV, 33, of McAllen, was arrested May 26 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15. Bond was set at $2,000, and he was released May 27. Jose M. PeA a Jr., 30, of Mission, was arrested May 26 on a warrant charging him with criminal nonsupport.

