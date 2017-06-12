Anzalduas, Hidalgo bridges' southbound crossings drop significantly

Vehicles travel across the Hidalgo-Reynosa bride into Reynosa on June 12, 2017 in Hidalgo. Photo by Joel [email protected] McALLEN - As violence has raged for nearly two months across the border in Reynosa, the Anzalduas International Bridge and McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge both saw significant drops in southbound crossings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.