Agua SUD bill presents a dilemma to t...

Agua SUD bill presents a dilemma to two La Joya ISD board members

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Progress Times

A bill spearheaded by State Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, D-McAllen, to curb conflicts of interest within the Agua Special Utility District board of directors has been sent to Gov. Greg Abbot's desk. If it becomes law it will create a dilemma for two members of the La Joya ISD board of trustees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Fri Wtf 6
Rednecks May 29 unionwonthewar 1
the red door club (Mar '13) May 27 Carmen 52
music (Dec '13) May 19 musico 3
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May 16 Myra 47
Modeling Companies May 16 Catalina 1
News South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi... May 4 tomin cali 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,195 • Total comments across all topics: 281,507,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC