Abbott's pen cut transparency like a sword
Editorial With the simple act of signing his name, Gov. Greg Abbott completed a trifecta of failure by all branches of state government to defend the people's right to know. Abbott was proud of himself Thursday for vetoing 50 bills that he claimed were government overreach.
