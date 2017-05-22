Zamora, Quintanilla sworn into office, Darling begins second term as mayor
Judge Rose Guerra Reyna swears in new McAllen Commissioner J.J. Zamora alongside with his wife Elizabeth at the City of McAllen Commissioners chambers Monday May 22,2017 in McAllen. MCALLEN - Judge Ricardo Hinojosa swears in McAllen Mayor Jim Darling alongside with his wife Sandra at the city of McAllen Commissioners chambers Monday May 22, 2017 in McAllen.
