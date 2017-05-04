Zamora ousts Pebley for District 2 Co...

Zamora ousts Pebley for District 2 Commissioner seat

District 2 Incumbent Commissioner Trey Pebley conceded defeat in his re-election bid on Saturday, as Joaquin "J.J." Zamora leads 992 votes to 543 votes, with mail-in ballots yet to come in. "Joaquin ran a good race and he ended up with the most votes," said Trey Pebley, the current District 2 commissioner.

