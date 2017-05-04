Zamora ousts Pebley for District 2 Commissioner seat
District 2 Incumbent Commissioner Trey Pebley conceded defeat in his re-election bid on Saturday, as Joaquin "J.J." Zamora leads 992 votes to 543 votes, with mail-in ballots yet to come in. "Joaquin ran a good race and he ended up with the most votes," said Trey Pebley, the current District 2 commissioner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|May 4
|tomin cali
|1
|Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help...
|May 1
|New sheriff
|4
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Apr 29
|Justicia
|21
|O'Rourke courts locals
|Apr 25
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|8
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Apr 19
|Go across the river
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC