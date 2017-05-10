Wrong direction
As Texas lawmakers in the 85th Legislature head into their final month of this session and what is sure to be a budget battle, we implore them to agree to move more money into the state's public education. As the Texas State Teachers Association pointed out in a news release on Wednesday, Spending for Texas public schools has dropped by about $143 per student between the 2015-16 and 2016-17 academic years, yet school enrollment in the state has increased by 80,000 students during that same time frame.
