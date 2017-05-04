Voters keep incumbents on McAllen ISD board of trustees
Voters chose to keep incumbents in their seats at the McAllen Independent School District board of trustees, including a former trustee Debbie Crane Aliseda who will come back after two years of absence. Three seats were up for grabs at the McAllen ISD board with only two incumbents seeking to keep their place, Larry Esparza on Place 6 and Sam Saldivar on Place 7. Place 3 had been held by trustee John Ball for the last four years, but he decided not to seek re-election for personal reasons, he said.
