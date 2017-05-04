Valley radio, TV pioneer Rogelio Bote...

Valley radio, TV pioneer Rogelio Botello Rios dies

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Palmview, TX - 27 Jan 2008 - Rogelio Botello Rios is honored by BMP Radio CEO Jeff Hinson and General Manager Jose Luis Munoz at a celebration of his long broadcasting career held on Sunday night at Greg's Ballroom in Palmview. Photo by Alex Jones / [email protected] Rogelio Botello Rios, center, is honored by BMP Radio CEO Jeff Hinson, right, and general manager Jose Luis Munoz, left, at a celebration of his long broadcasting career held on Sunday night at Greg's Ballroom in Palmview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi... 14 hr tomin cali 1
News Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help... May 1 New sheriff 4
News Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08) Apr 29 Justicia 21
News O'Rourke courts locals Apr 25 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 8
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) Apr 19 canttouchme 33
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Apr 19 Go now 3
Tell Me Apr 19 Go across the river 2
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,742 • Total comments across all topics: 280,782,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC