Texas Supreme Court Affirms $22+ Million Verdict for Historic South Texas Ranching Family
Following over a decade of legal battles that took the McAllen family and Forest Oil all the way to the Texas Supreme Court, on April 28, 2017, the Texas Supreme Court ruled in favor of the McAllen's by affirming the 1st Court of Appeals decision that affirmed the District Court's confirmation of the Arbitration award, which was a $22+ million judgment and mandatory clean-up charges on the ranch. The pending clean-up charges could well exceed tens of millions of dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|May 7
|Interested
|46
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|May 4
|tomin cali
|1
|Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help...
|May 1
|New sheriff
|4
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Apr 29
|Justicia
|21
|O'Rourke courts locals
|Apr 25
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|8
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC