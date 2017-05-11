Texas Senate unsticks proposals to plug public records "loopholes"
With looming deadlines threatening to kill a slew of proposals aimed at bolstering access to public records in Texas, a state senator on Thursday muscled them closer to Gov. Greg Abbott 's desk - all at once. Sen. Kirk Watson 's maneuver came as senators took up an open records bill that had already cleared the House: Watson and Rep. Eddie Lucio 's House Bill 2328 , which would give government entities that had languished in the House Committee on Government Transparency and Operation, chaired by Rep. Gary Elkins , R-Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|May 7
|Interested
|46
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|May 4
|tomin cali
|1
|Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help...
|May 1
|New sheriff
|4
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Apr 29
|Justicia
|21
|O'Rourke courts locals
|Apr 25
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|8
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC