Teaming up for Celiac Disease: Harlingen Medical Center, Texas State...

Would you like to learn more about the gluten free diet and how it is essential for people with celiac disease? Harlingen Medical Center and Texas State Technical College are teaming up for the Celiac Disease Awareness 5k Run - 1M Walk & Education Expo, scheduled for Saturday, May 20, at the TSTC Campus in Harlingen from 7 a.m. to noon.

