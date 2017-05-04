South Texas border patrol agents resc...

South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immigrants being...

There are 1 comment on the Houston Chronicle story from 11 hrs ago, titled South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immigrants being.... In it, Houston Chronicle reports that:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents helped save 18 immigrants who were being held in a refrigerated truck on May 3, 2017. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents helped save 18 immigrants who were being held in a refrigerated truck on May 3, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,702

Location hidden
#1 10 hrs ago
now send them back
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help... May 1 New sheriff 4
News Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08) Apr 29 Justicia 21
News O'Rourke courts locals Apr 25 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 8
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) Apr 19 canttouchme 33
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Apr 19 Go now 3
Tell Me Apr 19 Go across the river 2
Looking for hapiness Apr 19 Hopeless Romantic 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,467 • Total comments across all topics: 280,777,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC