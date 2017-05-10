Shrimpers hoping new laws bring relief from shortage of workers
Texas shrimpers are hoping the U.S. Department of Homeland Security raises the number of H-2B visa workers allowed in the United States. Those workers are often employed on the boats that catch the seafood so popular in Texas.
