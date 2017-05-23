RGV Foundation honors top students fo...

RGV Foundation honors top students for 28th year

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

All Valley Salutatorian and Valedictorian honorees take a group picture during the 28th Annual Valley Proud Honors Banquet Monday May 22,2017 at Embassy Suites in McAllen Monday May 22,2017 in McAllen. MCALLEN Emily Rios, 18, Edinburg North Valedictorian, Alyssa Diaz, 18, Edinburg High salutatorian, and Richard Alexander Madrigal, 17, Mercedes valedictorian during the 28th Annual Valley Proud Honors Banquet on Monday May 22, 2017 at Embassy Suites in McAllen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) May 19 cristal 4
music (Dec '13) May 19 musico 3
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May 16 Myra 47
Modeling Companies May 16 Catalina 1
the red door club (Mar '13) May 7 Interested 46
News South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi... May 4 tomin cali 1
News Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help... May 1 New sheriff 4
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,325 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC