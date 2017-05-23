RGV Foundation honors top students for 28th year
All Valley Salutatorian and Valedictorian honorees take a group picture during the 28th Annual Valley Proud Honors Banquet Monday May 22,2017 at Embassy Suites in McAllen Monday May 22,2017 in McAllen. MCALLEN Emily Rios, 18, Edinburg North Valedictorian, Alyssa Diaz, 18, Edinburg High salutatorian, and Richard Alexander Madrigal, 17, Mercedes valedictorian during the 28th Annual Valley Proud Honors Banquet on Monday May 22, 2017 at Embassy Suites in McAllen.
