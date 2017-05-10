Residents Question Inaction on Illegal Dumping Cleanup Requests
MCALLEN Hidalgo County residents using a mobile application to submit illegal dumping complaints said their request for cleanups are being ignored. The city of McAllen rolled out the app McAllen 311 so residents can send service requests, but the status on many of them still shows they're "in progress."
