Rep. Terry Canales says Sen. Charles Schwertner - lacks a spine'

Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, jokingly looks through a photographer's camera in the House chamber. JAY JANNER / AMERICAN-STATESMAN In an angry speech on the Texas House floor, Rep. Terry Canales on Thursday tore into Sen. Charles Schwertner for derailing a bill that would have required governments to disclose how much they pay performers at parades following a controversial open-records fight over how much the city of McAllen paid singer Enrique Iglesias for a 2015 concert.

