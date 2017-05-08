Proposed higher education funding overhaul could come with collateral damage
Freshman Samantha Salas hangs out with friends before going to class on the first day of school on Aug. 25, 2014, at South Texas College's Pecan Campus in McAllen. Since 2014, Texas has paid nonprofits across the state to help nearly 800 poor, older students navigate their way through community college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Interested
|46
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|May 4
|tomin cali
|1
|Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help...
|May 1
|New sheriff
|4
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Apr 29
|Justicia
|21
|O'Rourke courts locals
|Apr 25
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|8
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC