Portion of U.S. Expressway 83 frontage road in McAllen will be closed Sunday night

McALLEN - AEP Texas will be removing overhead power lines at the following intersections in McAllen beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 7: The eastbound frontage road of U.S. Expressway 83 will be closed for approximately 30 to 45 minutes. Police will be present to escort emergency vehicles to nearby McAllen Medical Center, if needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.