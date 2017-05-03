Portion of U.S. Expressway 83 frontage road in McAllen will be closed Sunday night
McALLEN - AEP Texas will be removing overhead power lines at the following intersections in McAllen beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 7: The eastbound frontage road of U.S. Expressway 83 will be closed for approximately 30 to 45 minutes. Police will be present to escort emergency vehicles to nearby McAllen Medical Center, if needed.
