Pair charged with Monday bank robbery

Gilberto Lopez Jr., 46, and Elidia Martha Decker, 37, face second-degree charges after police say they tried to rob an IBC Bank in McAllen, police said in a news release. Police said Lopez walked into the bank's lobby at about 9:30 a.m. Monday and demanded money from a teller, but no other details were released.

