McAllen trustees split in selecting n...

McAllen trustees split in selecting new board president

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TheMonitor.com

After a swearing-in ceremony to welcome the newly elected trustees to the McAllen school board, it was down to the business of reorganizing the board. Succeeding former board President Sam Saldivar is Tony Forina, the former board secretary who is in the second year of his first term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) Tue Myra 47
Modeling Companies May 16 Catalina 1
the red door club (Mar '13) May 7 Interested 46
News South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi... May 4 tomin cali 1
News Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help... May 1 New sheriff 4
News Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08) Apr 29 Justicia 21
News O'Rourke courts locals Apr 25 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 8
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC