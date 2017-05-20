McAllen trustees split in selecting new board president
After a swearing-in ceremony to welcome the newly elected trustees to the McAllen school board, it was down to the business of reorganizing the board. Succeeding former board President Sam Saldivar is Tony Forina, the former board secretary who is in the second year of his first term.
