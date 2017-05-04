McAllen sees heaviest early voting since 2005
There were 5,476 early votes cast in person for this year's municipal election, the most since the 2005 election, which saw 7,360 early votes cast in person for the general and runoff election, according to the City Secretary's Office. In the 2005 election, current District 1 Commissioner Richard Cortez beat out Ricardo "Ric" Godinez and Othal Brand Sr. to become mayor.
