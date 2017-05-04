McAllen ISD board candidates file final campaign reports
The seven candidates for the McAllen Independent School District board of trustees have turned in their final campaign reports showing some decrease in spending and contributions for most candidates. The three candidates seeking the open Place 3 seat are Debbie Crane-Aliseda, Raul Moreno and Mark Dougherty, who are all showing similar patterns of spending and contributions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|5 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help...
|Mon
|New sheriff
|4
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Apr 29
|Justicia
|21
|O'Rourke courts locals
|Apr 25
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|8
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Apr 19
|Go across the river
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC