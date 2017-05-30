McAllen High graduates baseball seniors
McAllen High baseball team member Roy Quintanilla readies himself before graduation ceremony at Ted Uhlaender baseball field on May 25, 2017 in McAllen. A ceremony was held for the graduating seniors because the team will play in a regional semifinal game against San Antonio Churchill in Laredo on Friday, the day of graduation for McAllen High School.
