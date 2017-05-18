Life sentence for local educator's mu...

Life sentence for local educator's murderer

An El Paso man was sentenced to life in prison earlier this week for the death of a local longtime educator. Claudio Alberto Morales, 44, began his lifetime sentence Wednesday, weeks after a jury of his peers found him guilty in the murder of Arturo Noe Sanchez.

