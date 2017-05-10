Lawmakers weighing abandoned boat, feral hog bills as session winds down
The Texas Legislature is poised to approve a bill streamlining legal procedures used by the General Land Office's program for removing abandoned vessels fouling state waters. The Texas Legislature is poised to approve a bill streamlining legal procedures used by the General Land Office's program for removing abandoned vessels fouling state waters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|May 7
|Interested
|46
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|May 4
|tomin cali
|1
|Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help...
|May 1
|New sheriff
|4
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Apr 29
|Justicia
|21
|O'Rourke courts locals
|Apr 25
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|8
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC