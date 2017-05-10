Lacks to open last week of May 21 minutes ago

David Tagliabue, owner of Triple T Industries, left, works with his employees, Primitivo Hernandez, right and Pepe Villa, center, to install laminate brick wall panels at a future Lacks, 3607 N. Navarro St. The store is set to open May 22. Six years later, the family is bringing a furniture store back to the same location where a previous one once stood. "Victoria has been home of a Lacks company for 75 years," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.