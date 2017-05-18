Kool Smiles to offer free dental care
Kool Smiles will be offering free dental care for children up to 18 years old from 9 a.m. to noon today. Known as Sharing Our Smiles Day, this is the third year Kool Smiles locations nationwide have offered free dental services.
