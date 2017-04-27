In this April 27, 2017 photo, truck driver Jose Luis Mayorga herds...
In this April 27, 2017 photo, truck driver Jose Luis Mayorga herds calves onto a truck in Reynosa, Mexico, across the border from McAllen, Texas. Rancher Gildardo Lopez Hinojosa, who sent about 400 of his calves across the border to Pharr, Texas, said he gets the best price for his calves in the U.S. and it's cheaper for him to import U.S. chicken than ship Mexican chicken from the country's interior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|May 19
|cristal
|4
|music (Dec '13)
|May 19
|musico
|3
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May 16
|Myra
|47
|Modeling Companies
|May 16
|Catalina
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|May 7
|Interested
|46
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|May 4
|tomin cali
|1
|Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help...
|May 1
|New sheriff
|4
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC