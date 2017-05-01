Hidalgo drops embattled engineering firm
County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to end dealings with Dannenbaum about one week after the engineering firm made headlines across the state. FBI agents raided four of its eight offices, including the firm's McAllen office.
