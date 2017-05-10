Heads of local law enforcement: No change with 'sanctuary cities' law

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez, flanked by several law enforcement officials from the around the Rio Grande Valley, talks about SB 4 during a press conference held on Thursday May 11, 2017 at the McAllen Convention Center. Bishop Daniel Flores and Sister Norma Pimentel emerge from a meeting with local law enforecment from the around the Rio Grande Valley before a press conference on SB 4 on Thursday May 11, 2017 at the McAllen Convention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.