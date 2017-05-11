Ground broken for regional hike-and-b...

Ground broken for regional hike-and-bike trail

Construction began Tuesday on Phase 1 of a regional hike-and-bike trail that will stretch through the cities of San Juan, Pharr and McAllen and eventually link to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg. Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu broke ground on the $9 million project that will begin in San Juan near an area known as the Bear Trail - named after the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High School mascot.

