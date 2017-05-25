Governor Abbott Signs Legislation to Better Protect Consumers Against Surprise Medical Bills
The Texas Association of Health Plans , the statewide trade association representing commercial and public health plans operating in Texas, today applauded Governor Greg Abbott's signing of Senate Bill 507, legislation expanding protections for Texas consumers against the growing practice of surprise medical billing or "balance billing", authored by Texas Senator Kelly Hancock and Representative John Frullo, into law. Surprise or balance billing occurs when insured patients receive out-of-network care, often in an emergency care situation, and are billed by a provider for fees that exceed the amount paid by the insurance-charges that can be 10-20 times the going rate.
