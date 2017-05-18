Former Hidalgo County DA files to run again
Rodriguez successfully ran against Guerra in 2014, ending a reign of 32 years. Guerra's 32 years in office are the second-most for a Texas district attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|cristal
|4
|music (Dec '13)
|8 hr
|musico
|3
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May 16
|Myra
|47
|Modeling Companies
|May 16
|Catalina
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|May 7
|Interested
|46
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|May 4
|tomin cali
|1
|Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help...
|May 1
|New sheriff
|4
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC