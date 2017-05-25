Flame of Hope makes its way to the Co...

Flame of Hope makes its way to the Coastal Bend

23 hrs ago

Before the Special Olympics Texas Summer Games start, the Flame of Hope must make its way to the Coastal Bend. Today at 1 p.m. officers with Corpus Christi Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety will receive the torch from the McAllen Police Department at The Art Center of Corpus Christi.

McAllen, TX

