Five Die In Shootout Between Police And Gunmen In Northeastern Mexico
Five people died in a shootout between police and gunmen in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, located across the Rio Grande from McAllen, Texas, Tamaulipas state security spokesman Luis Alberto Rodriguez told EFE. Three gunmen, a police officer and a civilian died in the shootout, which started while state police were on a routine patrol in the border city on Tuesday.
