Families hold first Angelman Syndrome benefit walk
MCALLEN, Tx- More than 200 walkers, all part of teams representing a child affected with Angelman's Syndrome, took to walking to bring awareness Saturday May 20,2017 at Fireman's Park in McAllen. MCALLEN - Mathhew Cruz,6, of Mission pulls along his buddies Jasalynn Long, 2, and Christopher Garza, 2, during the First Angelman's Syndrome Saturday May 20,2017 at Fireman's Park in McAllen.
