El Paso man found guilty of 2005 McAl...

El Paso man found guilty of 2005 McAllen murder

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

An El Paso man was acquitted of capital murder, but was found guilty of murder in a slaying in McAllen. El Paso man found guilty of 2005 McAllen murder An El Paso man was acquitted of capital murder, but was found guilty of murder in a slaying in McAllen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help... Mon New sheriff 4
News Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08) Apr 29 Justicia 21
News O'Rourke courts locals Apr 25 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 8
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) Apr 19 canttouchme 33
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Apr 19 Go now 3
Tell Me Apr 19 Go across the river 2
Looking for hapiness Apr 19 Hopeless Romantic 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,903 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC