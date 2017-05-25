Dippin' Dots Reports Double-Digit Gro...

Dippin' Dots Reports Double-Digit Growth in 2016

Dippin' Dots, LLC, the leading maker of flash-frozen beaded ice cream and frozen treats, posted double-digit growth in 2016, led by the company's focus on account development and retention, strong franchising sales and expanded distribution to entertainment venues and third-party retail outlets. Total sales of the privately held company's core ice cream products increased 13 percent in 2016.

