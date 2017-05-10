Cuellar secures funding of border-related programs

While President Donald Trump has spoken harshly about Mexico and Mexicans during his first 100 days, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, has secured millions of dollars to strengthen U.S.-Mexico trade and ties. Cuellar, whose district stretches for 280 miles along the border, announced that the Omnibus Appropriations Act includes funding and language to improve Customs and Border Protection staffing at ports of entry, to increase U.S.-Mexico academic exchanges through the State Department and $18 million toward trade and export promotion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.