Could landowners switch groundwater districts?
As House Bill 4122 passed the Texas House of Representatives on third and final reading, State Rep. Jason Isaac said he is afraid the bill will "set a bad precedent" for groundwater protection in the future. Isaac said the controversial bill, which passed by a 112-30 vote in the Texas House May 8, would allow large landowners with more than 1,000 acres that straddle more than one groundwater conservation district to switch over to just one district.
