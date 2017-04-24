Comedian sets sights on immigration issue
Veteran comic Jeff Ross will spend the week in Brownsville learning about immigration while filming an upcoming comedy special, which culminates with a free show at Brownsville's Hope Park, with the border wall in the background. " I'm coming as a comedian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Justicia
|21
|O'Rourke courts locals
|Apr 25
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|8
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Apr 19
|Go across the river
|2
|Looking for hapiness
|Apr 19
|Hopeless Romantic
|1
|Del Rio Customs (Sep '15)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC