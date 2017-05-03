Brand continues outspending Darling as Saturday election looms

McAllen mayoral candidate Othal E. Brand Jr. outspent incumbent Mayor Jim Darling by a 2-to-1 margin between January and March - then Brand outspent Darling by a 3-to-1 margin in April, campaign finance reports show. As Saturday's election looms larger, Brand spent just over $84,000 from April 1 through April 26 while Darling spent almost $24,000 from April 1 through April 28, according to campaign finance reports filed with the City Secretary's office.

